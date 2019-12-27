mall

Cherry Hill Mall enforces parental escort policy after 2017 post-Christmas chaos

By
CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Cherry Hill Mall enforced a post-Christmas parental escort policy in response to a chaotic scene two years ago.



The enforcement of the policy was only for Thursday, December 26, 2019.

The mall enforced the policy from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. All guests 17 and under had to be accompanied by a parent or adult 21 or older.

"The Cherry Hill Police Department and Cherry Hill Mall Management want everyone to have a safe shopping experience," the police department posted on Facebook.

Dayalie Gonzales, 18, and her two 16-year-old family members tried to get into the mall.

"They didn't let us in. They said we need a parent or someone over 21," said Gonzales.

Cherry Hill Police Chief William Monaghan says the beefed-up patrols and extra security in a reaction to December 26 in years past.

EMBED More News Videos

Five arrests after chaos at Cherry Hill Mall: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 27, 2017



"In 2017 we had 700 to 1000 unattended juveniles inside the mall and there were fights that were breaking out. It got to the point it was a public safety issue," said Monaghan.

He said if anyone didn't follow the rule, "mall security guards will advise them they're not allowed in. If they give the mall security a hard time, officers will intervene. If they become disorderly and try to enforce their way into the mall they'll be arrested."

Luckily it didn't come to that but there were mixed options.

"As a parent, this is my daughter, I think it's a great idea. When they come into the mall a lot do shop but sometimes they don't and browse and cause trouble," said Chris Bardales.

Alexis Bardales said, "Just because some teens don't know how to act out in public and others who do are the ones being punished for it."

Police say no arrests were made on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cherry hillmallteenagersmobcurfewshopping
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MALL
Last-minute Christmas shoppers race against the clock
Santa has arrived at Philly area malls!
Shopping smarter at outlet malls to score big deals
American Dream, 2nd largest mall in US, opens in N.J.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wawa hit with multiple lawsuits after massive data breach
Upper Dublin native killed in skiing accident at Pa. resort
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
Teen shot while leaving skating center had pleaded for violence solutions
Suspect, victim identified in Christmas morning stabbing
Michigan woman gets Secret Santa gift from Bill Gates
Philly police investigating rash of armed robberies
Show More
Upper Darby police still investigating man's death on Christmas Eve
Montgomery County man charged in father's murder
Simone Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
More TOP STORIES News