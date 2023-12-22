Stores at Cherry Hill Mall extend hours for last-minute holiday shoppers

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The holiday shopping rush has caused many stores to extend their hours to help last-minute shoppers.

Merchants at the Cherry Hill Mall have experienced an increase in customers as Christmas gets closer.

Janel Still runs a pop-up boutique, FlyVSJ, along with her mother and daughter. She said it takes all three of them to handle the rush of customers.

"It's a great thing for us because it puts the sales up," said Sheila Ramsey, Still's mother.

Lisa Wolstromer, a Cherry Hill Mall employee, said the mall is the place to go the weekend before Christmas.

"You have this weekend and that's all to get it done," Wolstromer said. "You can't ship anymore. You're gonna have to come for in-person shopping"

The biggest shopping day of the year is the Saturday before Christmas. The National Retail Federation expects 142 million Americans will shop on the so-called "Super Saturday".

Cherry Hill Mall stays open until 10 p.m. through Saturday and 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.