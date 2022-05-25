dog attack

Cherry Hill man, puppy recovering after vicious attack by neighbor's dog: 'I'm heartbroken'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ man, puppy recovering after vicious attack by neighbor's dog

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Cherry Hill, New Jersey man and his roommate's dog are recovering after being attacked by a pit bull-type dog last Wednesday.

The injured dog's name is Cheddar. The 4-month-old puppy's front right leg is shattered and he has several puncture wounds throughout his body.

Cheddar lives with his owner Nick Denny and Brett Spaulding. Both men are in the United States Air Force.

The attack happened as Brett took Cheddar for a walk.

"I had him on a leash out there in the field, trying to burn out his puppy energy," said Brett.

He says when they were walking back into their housing development, the Windsor Mews, when the owner of the dog was pulling in.



"She had a dog in the backseat had rolled the window down and said, 'Watchout I have a killer back here,'" recalled Brett.

The attack happened just as the dog got out of the car.

"I tried to pull Cheddar up by his leash and catch him by his collar with my left hand. That's when the pit bull jumped and grabbed Cheddar's hind leg and swung us down to the street," said Brett.

He says the attack went on for about 15 minutes with Cheddar being the main target.

Luckily, a neighbor intervened and pepper-sprayed the attacking dog, likely saving Cheddar's life.

"I had a few seconds to grab the puppy and threw him over my shoulder. I started a dead sprint for the house," said Brett.

But the neighbor's dog wouldn't stop.

"I was trying to push the pit bull off of me while running with the puppy in my right shoulder," said Spaulding.

Brett says he eventually was able to put Cheddar inside his truck and the dog stopped.

But it turns out this wasn't the first time it had done this.

Action News spoke with the Windsor Mews HOA President Val Katz about the first attack in 2020.

"The dog pushed open the screen door to its home and attacked a little dog. And when the people tried to protect the dog, they got severally bitten," said Katz.

In that case, Cherry Hill officials say a court ordered the dog to be muzzled anytime it was outside.

But clearly, that ruling wasn't followed and now Katz says they want the dog gone.

"If that was anyone else but a strong young man, they would have been perhaps fatally injured ok? We can't have that," said Katz.

As for Cheddar, Denny says it's likely he'll lose his right front leg.

"I'm shocked. I didn't know there was a first time. A second time should have never happened in my opinion. I'm heartbroken," said Denny.

Cherry Hill officials say the dog has been surrendered by the owner and they'd like to see it be put down.

On Wednesday morning, a municipal court judge will decide if that will happen.

The owner of the dog is now facing various charges after this second attack.

Denny has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Cheddar's medical bills.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscherry hilldogspetdog attackdogcommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOG ATTACK
Good Samaritan shoots dog to save small child from attack in Philly
Authorities announce charges in death of man, dog in NJ
Residents on edge after coyote spotted in neighborhood
Toddler mauled to death by family dog in NY; dad arrested
TOP STORIES
Death toll rises to 21, mostly children, in TX school shooting
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, teacher killed
Union star surprises young fan with cleats after social media post
Off-duty Philadelphia police officer killed in motorcycle crash
Family identifies student stabbed at Coatesville High School
Delco police chief to lead Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association
Court battles go down to count deadline in Pa. Senate race
Show More
Radnor Twp. votes on preemptive abortion protection ordinance
Delaware Bay barge fire extinguished, USCG says
Senator begs for gun compromise after Texas school shooting: VIDEO
Female ex-officers win $1M bias verdict against Philadelphia
NOAA predicts above average hurricane season, releases storm names
More TOP STORIES News