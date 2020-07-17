2 Cherry Hill, New Jersey swim clubs temporarily close due to COVID-19

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two Cherry Hill, New Jersey swim clubs temporarily closed their doors this week due to positive COVID-19 cases associated with the facilities.
A Facebook post by the Cherry Valley Swim Club on Tuesday said an employee has tested positive and schedules were being adjusted to help limit exposure to the rest of the staff and the club.
"Those that may have been in contact have been notified directly by Management. The staff member had contact with a positive person outside of Cherry Valley Swim Club, as far as we know. We also are aware that this may affect another employee who is waiting for test results," the post said.
Due to the limited amount of staff that were safely able to work, swim team practices were temporarily canceled and the facility was fully cleaned and sanitized, the pool said.
A Facebook post by the Covered Bridge Swim Club on Thursday said the pool was closed until further notice, but did not give an explanation.
In a follow-up post, the pool's board of directors said they were made aware of a positive COVID-19 case at the club.
"The Board of Directors decided to exercise an abundance of caution and temporarily closed the club to allow for supplemental cleaning and sanitizing measures. In addition we proactively contacted the Camden County Dept. of Health and Human Services to confirm we are continuing to follow all proper local and state guidelines," the post said.
The pool said they are committed to protecting their members and staff.
According to an updated post, the Cherry Valley Swim Club has reopened. The Covered Bridge Swim Club will be closed through Sunday, July 19.
