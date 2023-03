A cherry picker ended up on top of a truck in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, bringing down live electrical wires with it.

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rescue crews responded to a dangerous situation in central New Jersey.

A cherry picker ended up on top of a truck, bringing down live electrical wires with it.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on the unit block of South Gold Drive in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

First responders had to call PSE &G to cut off the power so they could continue the rescue operation.

It is unclear what caused the accident or how many people required rescue.