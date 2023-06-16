State Road Shut Down: Crash involving pole on car, downed wires closes I-95 detour in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash has shut down one of the roads being used as a detour as crews continue to work on the collapsed section of I-95 in Philadelphia.
Authorities closed the intersection of State Road at Princeton Avenue in Tacony just before 6 a.m. Friday due to the crash.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed a downed utility pole on top of a vehicle. The crash brought down multiple wires onto the roadway.
There have been no reports of injuries at this time.
WATCH: Live Video of I-95 Repairs in Philadelphia
Drivers being forced off of I-95 at Cottman Avenue are being directed by police onto Torresdale Avenue.
The demolition portion of the reconstruction of I-95 ended on Thursday. Crews are now readying to build a temporary roadway.