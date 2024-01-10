WATCH LIVE

2 trapped inside truck after power lines come down in Delaware amid winter rainstorm

Fortunately, the two people trapped inside the white truck stayed inside the vehicle until power crews could respond.

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 3:37AM
PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people became trapped inside a truck in Delaware after live power lines came down during Tuesday's night storms.

The power lines fell along Milltown Road near Pecksniff Road in Pike Creek, New Castle County.

There have been no reports of injuries in this incident.

