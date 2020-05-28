Massive fire consumes historic church in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A historic church in the city of Chester was engulfed by a massive fire early Thursday.The fire broke out around 2:45 a.m.at the former Third Presbyterian Church on the 500 block of East 9th Street.Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building.The fire quickly went to multiple alarms, as flames extended to buildings in the rear of the property.Fire officials established a collapse zone and evacuated nearby buildings.The steeple had collapsed but the facade remained as firefighters continued to battle the blaze Thursday morning.The structure was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.So far there are no reports of any injuries.Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been called to the scene to investigate, standard protocol for all church fires.