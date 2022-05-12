crash

Officials investigate crash into home in West Nottingham Twp.; suspects sought

Authorities assisted Pa. State Troopers in this search, but were unsuccessful.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

WEST NOTTINGHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials are searching for two people who ran into the woods after crashing a car into a Chester County home.

The incident happened Thursday just before 6 a.m. on the 400 block of Less Bridge Road in West Nottingham Township.

Police responded to the scene for a report of a one vehicle crash into a house.

While responding, officials say two occupants of the vehicle fled the scene into a wooded area nearby.

Officials say a gunshot was heard from the area in which the suspects fled.

Local authorities assisted Pa. State Troopers in this search, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone who has information about this incident or the whereabouts of those involved is asked to contact PSP Avondale: 610.268.2022 and reference incident number PA22-591099.

MORE TOP STORIES:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west nottingham townshipcar crashshootinginvestigationcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
911 call reveals final moments of Casey White, Vicky White manhunt
Timeline of Alabama inmate, prison guard's 11-day escape, capture
Truck carrying pallets catches fire in Bucks County
Officials: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus, dump truck in NC
TOP STORIES
70+ NJ gas stations lowering prices Friday in push for self-serve law
Strangers join together to stop vehicle drifting into intersection
Video shows suspects wanted in deadly gas station shooting
Carvana lawsuit alleges unfair, deceptive practices
911 call reveals final moments of Casey White, Vicky White manhunt
Ashley Judd opens up on losing mother to 'disease of mental illness'
Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokić: NBA MVP voters only got it half right
Show More
Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found in NJ motel
Nearly $1B tentative settlement reached in FL condo collapse
Upper Darby police search for lottery machine theft suspects
Conservative groups go against Trump, Oz in Pa. Senate race
DSU president says traffic stop footage contradicts sheriff
More TOP STORIES News