Officials investigate crash into home in West Nottingham Twp.; suspects sought

WEST NOTTINGHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials are searching for two people who ran into the woods after crashing a car into a Chester County home.The incident happened Thursday just before 6 a.m. on the 400 block of Less Bridge Road in West Nottingham Township.Police responded to the scene for a report of a one vehicle crash into a house.While responding, officials say two occupants of the vehicle fled the scene into a wooded area nearby.Officials say a gunshot was heard from the area in which the suspects fled.Local authorities assisted Pa. State Troopers in this search, but were unsuccessful.Anyone who has information about this incident or the whereabouts of those involved is asked to contact PSP Avondale: 610.268.2022 and reference incident number PA22-591099.