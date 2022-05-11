property taxes

Philadelphia property owners are getting new assessments: What you should know

"We know that on average those tax assessments are going up 31% from this year's assessment."
By
Philly property owners getting new assessments: What you should know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's new property tax assessments are causing many people to wonder if they can afford to stay in their homes, especially in some areas that have been gentrified.

"I'm okay with development, this is cool, but what about us?" said John Caesar of South Philadelphia.

Caesar says he's been there his entire life and he's seen the neighborhood change. But as property values go up, so do taxes.

And that's what's happening now with the city's property reassessment.

Kate Dugan, a staff attorney for Community Legal Services says, "We know that on average those tax assessments are going up 31% from this year's assessment. So that's a big jump. And in some neighborhoods, it's a significantly higher number. Some are 50-80% increases."

Mary Harvey and her husband Joe live in her mother's Fairmount house. They have a small pension and social security. But like many people, they are concerned.

"How can you afford it when it keeps going up and up and you're not getting any more money? As soon as we get our thing we are going to oppose it," said Joe Harvey.

The city switched to a new method of assessing properties.

And during the pandemic, the city didn't assess properties so now the big jump in taxes seems like sticker shock to many.

You will be able to appeal, request a review with the city or try to use one of the relief programs available.

"If you're a senior in Philadelphia, you may qualify for the senior freeze. There is also a program called loop which is similar," said Dugan.

Rebecca Lopez Kriss, the deputy commissioner for policy and outreach at the Philadelphia Department of Revenue says, "The Homestead Exemption is going to save you money every year on your tax bill. No matter what happens, you don't have to do anything different. Once you have it on your property, it's on the property until your deed changes. Currently, most homeowners save about $629 a year with that program. The mayor has proposed a larger exemption that could save homeowners about $900 a year."

The good news here is that you do have time to either: file an appeal or a review or see if there are any relief programs for you. These assessments are for taxes due next spring.
