TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a fire that broke out Wednesday at an electrical sub station in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.Firefighters were called just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 252 and Heatherstone Road.Chopper 6 captured thick, black smoke billowed from the site.There is no word yet what sparked the blaze at this time.Route 252 is closed between Swedesford and Hilltop roads while crews handle the blaze.Action News reached out to PECO to see if the fire has impacted electricity in the area.