Chester County, Pa. man could win $1M on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

That's what Brian Mineweaser of Chester County, Pennsylvania plans to do.
Mineweaser will be one of five finalists who will get the chance to become a millionaire moments after the ball drops in Times Square during ABC's broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."
"It's just so surreal!" Mineweaser said in a statement. "It's amazing that I have a chance to win $1 million. If I won, the money would help me put my four kids through college."
The 49-year-old won a special Pennsylvania Lottery Online Prize Drawing to get this opportunity.
He was awarded $2,022 for winning that "Second-Chance Drawing." Plus, he received an at-home New Year's Eve party package that included a $10,000 cash prize.
Mineweaser is looking forward to his television debut and that chance at $1-million, nerves and all.
"I'm extremely nervous to appear on national TV, but I'm excited! I'm sure it is going to be a very exciting night," Mineweaser said.
Other finalists moving on to the New Year's drawing are Linda Perkins from Aurora, IL; Aaron Rose from Slaughter, LA; Robert Long from Waterloo, IA, who represents a group of 22 lottery players called Lotto 22; and Shari Beenken from Titonka, IA.
Last year, "New Year's Rockin' Eve" visited each of the five finalists' hometowns. Just after midnight, Carlos Mabry from Washington, D.C. was named Powerball's first millionaire of 2021.
Time will tell if Brian Mineweaser becomes Powerball's first millionaire of 2022.
The countdown has begun.
----
