Tanker truck spills milk during crash in Chester County; driver killed

HIGHLAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver is dead after a truck carrying a load of milk overturned on the roadway in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road (Route 10) near Borough Line Road in Highland Township.
Officials say the driver lost control and struck a pole before the truck overturned.
Some of the milk spilled into a nearby creek.
Police say the unidentified driver was the only occupant of the truck.
The incident remains under investigation.