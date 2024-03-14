Tanker truck spills milk during crash in Chester County; driver killed

HIGHLAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver is dead after a truck carrying a load of milk overturned on the roadway in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Limestone Road (Route 10) near Borough Line Road in Highland Township.

Officials say the driver lost control and struck a pole before the truck overturned.

Chopper 6 overhead after milk truck overturns in Chester County on March 14, 2024.

Some of the milk spilled into a nearby creek.

Police say the unidentified driver was the only occupant of the truck.

The incident remains under investigation.