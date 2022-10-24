'The Lights Festival' fills Chester County sky with messages of hope, dreams

Jenna Jenkins of Mount Laurel, New Jersey says it reminded her of her favorite Disney movie, "Tangled."

It's a traveling festival where participants light up paper lanterns, and when the time is right, they all let them float up into the night sky.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thousands gathered from all over the East Coast to converge on a 50-acre horse farm outside of Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

Their purpose? They all wanted to send their personal messages to loved ones, written on paper lanterns, into the crisp autumn night sky.

It's called "The Lights Festival."

It's a traveling festival where participants light up paper lanterns, and when the time is right, they all let them float up into the night sky.

Some had poems. Others had wishes. Still, many had nothing written at all with thousands there just to see the spectacle.

Jenna Jenkins of Mount Laurel, New Jersey says it reminded her of her favorite Disney movie, "Tangled."

"It's incredible. It's like a starry night sky," said Jenkins.

Many others said it was the best night of their life.

Event Director Collin Maki says it's about unity and togetherness.

"We want people to realize we're in this world together. Each lantern is different. I want everyone to walk away with that feeling of unity, peace and calmness. And we want people at the lights fest to know that it's all about being together," said Maki.

For more information on their next tour please visit https://thelightsfest.com