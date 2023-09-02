How did a murder convict escape the Chester County Prison? Here's what we know

Investigators believe Danelo Cavalcante is still in the area and is likely alone, the district attorney said.

Danelo Cavalcante has been on the run since he escaped the Chester County Prison on Thursday.

POCOPSON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Federal and local law enforcement agencies have been searching for a murder convict who escaped a Chester County, Pennsylvania prison earlier this week.

Danelo Cavalcante has been on the run since Thursday. Here's everything we know about the case:

The escape

Cavalcante escaped the Chester County Prison at 8:50 a.m. on August 31. He was seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township around 9:40 a.m. the same day.

Recent sightings

Police have responded to well over 100 tips from neighbors in the area, including allegations of possible break-ins to residential homes in the vicinity, within a one to two-mile radius of the prison.

Cavalcante may have been on the 1000 block of Ballintree Lane on Friday night. There was a report of an attempted burglary around 11:30 p.m. Police are not sure if it was Cavalcante.

Early the next morning, there was a confirmed sighting of Cavalcante on the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township. A resident's Ring camera captured the convict walking through the neighborhood around 1:43 a.m.

He was observed wearing pants, a white T-shirt and white sneakers, and he had a backpack.

"His appearance has remained unchanged," District Attorney Deb Ryan said during a Saturday press conference.

Convicted for stabbing former girlfriend

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 16 for fatally stabbing his former girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in front of her two young children in Schuylkill Township in 2021, officials said. At the time there was an active warrant for his arrest for an alleged murder that occurred in his native country of Brazil in 2017, according to Ryan.

A jury took just 15 minutes to convict Cavalcante.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole last week for the fatal stabbing and was set to be transferred to a state correctional institution in four weeks, Ryan said.

How did this happen?

Authorities are still trying to figure out how he was able to escape the prison.

"There is no evidence at this time that anyone has helped to facilitate this escape, or is assisting him at this time," said DA Ryan. "We believe he is hiding here locally and he is alone."

Howard Holland, the acting warden of the prison, said Thursday an investigation is underway into how the escape happened.

"Once we knew we had an issue with an inmate not being there, we immediately followed our protocols, locked down the prison, did what we call a special count to confirm there was only one person missing," Holland said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the U.S. Marshals' Tipline at 877-WANTED-2.

There is a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Cavalcante's capture.

What does Danelo Cavalcante look like?

Cavalcante is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with long, shaggy black curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with grey shorts with white sneakers. He is a Brazilian man who speaks Portuguese and Spanish and some English.