Chester police identify suspect wanted for shooting tow truck driver

Jabril Ali

Chester police say just before Jamie King was shot, someone pulled up in this orange vehicle.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Pennsylvania have identified a suspect wanted in the attempted murder of a tow truck driver who was ambushed while on the job.Jabril Ali, 24, is charged with attempted murder, robbery, weapons violations, and drug sales in the May 3 shooting, police said.According to police, the incident began when Jamie King, 38, was sitting in his tow truck outside of International Recovery Systems, an automotive repossession company. He was waiting for his next assignment when he got out to lock the gate.In surveillance video obtained by Action News, an orange vehicle pulls up, a person gets out and reportedly says a few words and then opens fire.Jamie King's wife, Nicole, says he was shot multiple times in the stomach, chest and head. He was hospitalized in critical condition and remains in a rehab facility.King tried to get away after being shot but he crashed into the building next door.Police said a search warrant was conducted on a Nissan Altima that King had repossessed just before the shooting. Recovered from that search warrant were the belongings of Ali, as well as a large amount of cocaine, heroin, and Fentanyl.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Rhaheem Blanden at 610-447-8420.