Chester High School basketball team honors teammates after deadly shooting

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Pennsylvania are still searching for the gunmen who killed two 15-year-olds and injured two juveniles on Tuesday night.
Police say 15-year-old Edward Harmon and 15-year-old Tayvonne Avery were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims died at the scene.
Police say two additional juveniles were injured in the shooting. One victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in serious condition. Another victim walked into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and is expected to survive.
Harmon and another injured juvenile were supposed to play with their basketball team against Simon Gratz on Wednesday night.
"The boys were playing basketball at this court right here and someone either ran up or a drive-by and shot the boys up," said Harmon's grandmother, Lisa Brooks.
Harmon's other grandma wanted to let everyone know he was special.
"He was a good son, good in school. There is nothing anyone can say negative about him. He was taught right from wrong," Pastor Mary Thomas said.
Before the game, there was a moment of silence for the victims.
"Edward was loved in the community. He was a great student-athlete, student first, an honor roll student," said Andre Moore, Chester High School's athletic director.
School officials say the team is struggling but chose to play Tuesday to honor their friends.
"Unfortunately, where we live, this is not a new occasion and we have too much practice at this. Yesterday they came together as a team and as a squad and young people who are in pain," said Dr. Jaun Baughn, Chester Upland School's superintendent.
Chester High School won the game on a last-second buzzer-beater to advance to the next round.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Chester Police Department.
