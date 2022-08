The building contains apartments, a Masonic hall and a clothing and gift shop.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters were called to a two-alarm blaze in Chestnut Hill.

The fire started around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue.

Flames could be seen coming from the second and third floors of a building.

The building contains apartments, a Masonic hall and a clothing and gift shop.

The building was evacuated.

No injuries were reported.