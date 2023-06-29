Small business owners in Chicago are using fog machines in hopes of stopping burglars

Business owners in Chicago are hoping to leave thieves in a fog.
When someone breaks into stores after hours, an anti-theft fog machine goes to work.
In just seconds, it can fill about 1,000-square-feet with a non-toxic, no-grime fog.
"DensityUSA's instant fog technology is pretty unique," said President and COO Mike Egel. "When a criminal breaks in after hours, the alarm deploys, the fog deploys and in seconds, your business is going to be protected. They literally can't see it to steal it."
A basic model goes for about $7,000.
With retail thefts at the highest level in Chicago since 2019, local businesses are hoping this technology works.
The owner of the first store in Chicago - and in the state of Illinois - to use the fog system said it gives her peace of mind.
"I sleep better," she said.