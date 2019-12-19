Jussie Smollett update: Chicago seeks to have 'Empire' actor's counterclaim dismissed

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5218792" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police last month that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of twists and turns since then. Here are some key moments from the start of this story.