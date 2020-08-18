12-year-old shot in wrist in Kensington section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The boy was shot once in the wrist at about 12:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of North 5th Street.
Police rushed the child to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made in this case.
Tuesday afternoon's shooting is the latest in a series of crimes.
At least 13 people were injured in separate shootings on Monday night.
Police say five people were shot in less than an hour in separate shootings. The violence follows a weekend that left 35 people injured.
