NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle, Delaware are investigating a shooting that critically injured a toddler and an adult on Wednesday night.
It happened at 9:30 p.m. on New Castle Avenue near Memorial Drive.
Police were responding to a report of a crash and found the 1-year-old and a 22-year-old man shot inside a car.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital for serious injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Toddler, adult found shot inside vehicle in Delaware
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News