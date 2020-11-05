Toddler, adult found shot inside vehicle in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle, Delaware are investigating a shooting that critically injured a toddler and an adult on Wednesday night.

It happened at 9:30 p.m. on New Castle Avenue near Memorial Drive.

Police were responding to a report of a crash and found the 1-year-old and a 22-year-old man shot inside a car.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.
