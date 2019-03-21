Chilling new details emerge in Boston kidnapping, rape case

BOSTON -- Victor Pena, the Charlestown man accused of kidnapping and repeatedly raping a 23-year-old woman over three days in January, told his horrified victim that he rescued her and they were going to start a family, prosecutors said Wednesday.Pena also confiscated the woman's phone and fed her canned pineapple, while forcing her to drink liquor, read passages from the Bible, and pose for selfies with him, Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum said."Taken as a whole, these are not happy pictures," Polumbaum said during Pena's arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court on one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape.Pena, 38, stood handcuffed in jail garb, sporting stubble as he pleaded "innocent" and "not guilty" in Spanish. He's been held without bail since his January arrest.Barabino's assertion that Pena's alleged victim went with him willingly stood in stark contrast to the chilling allegations laid out Wednesday by Polumbaum and the government's statement of the case.According to prosecutors, the woman became intoxicated on the night of Jan. 19 at Hennessy's bar in Boston, and she and a young man she'd been dancing with were asked to leave.The man was "pulled away" by friends, records show, leaving the woman alone in a snowstorm. She encountered Pena and another man at Congress and State streets, and Pena ignored that second man, who told him, "Leave her alone; she's drunk," Polumbaum said.Instead, the case statement alleged, Pena "immediately began hugging, kissing and walking with her. Video surveillance showed Pena holding (her) up and at one point literally carrying the victim past buildings on Devonshire and Washington streets."Prosecutors said Pena brought her to the MBTA's State Street station, where they boarded an Orange Line train. Another rider saw Pena propping up the alleged victim, "who was listless with her eyes fluttering," the statement said.Pena later walked the woman for about a mile to his apartment on Walford Way, records show."She awoke Sunday morning on a bare mattress in Pena's apartment," the statement said. "When she tried to get dressed and leave, Pena physically stopped her, told her to be quiet and threatened several times to kill her."Prosecutors said the woman submitted to Pena's sexual demands out of fear. She considered striking him with an object to escape but feared her situation could worsen if the plan failed, according to prosecutors.