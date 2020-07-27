States issue warning about mysterious seed shipments possibly from China

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware and across the country are warning residents about unsolicited packages of seeds possibly being shipped from China.
Agriculture officials in multiple states issued warnings Monday about the seeds and advised people not to plant them.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture says they received several reports over the weekend. Residents in Pennsylvania have also told Action News they have received the seeds.
The packages apparently contain some sort of seed packet either alone, with jewelry, or another inexpensive item.
Authorities believe these packages are part of a scam.
"It is believed that these shipments are part of a brushing scam where shippers send out low-cost items at their own expense in order to rank higher on e-commerce sites. Brushing helps the seller create a more legitimate appearance to their profiles," said Delaware Department of Agriculture.
Officials in Kentucky and North Carolina have issued similar warnings.
Anyone who has received a package with seeds is asked to report the shipment to the Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance Program (SITC) by calling the Smuggling Hotline at 1-800-877-3835.
