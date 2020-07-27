Society

States issue warning about mysterious seed shipments possibly from China

Agriculture officials call seeds shipments a scam, advised people not to plant them

Delaware Department of Agriculture

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware and across the country are warning residents about unsolicited packages of seeds possibly being shipped from China.

Agriculture officials in multiple states issued warnings Monday about the seeds and advised people not to plant them.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture says they received several reports over the weekend. Residents in Pennsylvania have also told Action News they have received the seeds.

The packages apparently contain some sort of seed packet either alone, with jewelry, or another inexpensive item.

Authorities believe these packages are part of a scam.

"It is believed that these shipments are part of a brushing scam where shippers send out low-cost items at their own expense in order to rank higher on e-commerce sites. Brushing helps the seller create a more legitimate appearance to their profiles," said Delaware Department of Agriculture.

Officials in Kentucky and North Carolina have issued similar warnings.

Anyone who has received a package with seeds is asked to report the shipment to the Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance Program (SITC) by calling the Smuggling Hotline at 1-800-877-3835.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydelawarepennsylvaniasocietyu.s. & worldwarningcommunitydepartment of agriculture
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 700 attend N.J. party, ignore social distancing
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
More than a dozen members of Marlins test positive for COVID-19
City supports Marlins' quarantine in Philly after positive COVID-19 tests
NJ gym owners arrested for defying state orders
Pelosi, others hail John Lewis as 'conscience' of Congress
Large crowd takes over Pennypack Park in Philadelphia
Show More
Philadelphia mom on mission to bring son's killer to justice
More than 2 dozen NJ lifeguards test positive for COVID-19
Man, teenage nephew dead after multi-alarm fire in Allentown
Four Seasons Hotel reopens in Center City
Philadelphia police cars set on fire across city
More TOP STORIES News