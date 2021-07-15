Knife-shaved noodles and Sichuan flavors draw customers to Rosemead restaurant

ROSEMEAD, Calif. -- The family-owned JTYH restaurant specializes in Sichuan-style food, or Szechuan, but the restaurant cooks up a variety of tasty flavors, including Taiwanese foods.
"They all come here for our knife-shaved noodles," said Eugene Huang, co-owner of JTYH restaurant.
Customers come for the 'special' noodles, but they also come for the soups and dumplings. They make about 450 a day.
"We pretty much sell out," said Huang. "It's basically a meal in one; you've got the carbs, got the meat, you've got the veggies, it's all in here."
Huang and his family believe it's their dumplings and loyal customers that helped their Rosemead business get through the pandemic during California's shut down.
