DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shelter-in-place order was lifted Tuesday morning after a chlorine leak in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.According to officials, the incident began at about 5:55 a.m. near Route 322 and Boot Road after a chlorine cloud was detected at the sewer treatment plant.It was cleared about 9:35 a.m.No injuries or evacuations were reported.Additional details were not made available.