CHOP's 2nd hospital, located in King of Prussia, opens Wednesday

The new hospital located in King of Prussia, Montgomery County is called The Middleman Family Pavilion at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
It's located on Goddard Boulevard and can be seen from I-76 where several major highways intersect.
The new 250,000 square-foot hospital, which will provide an emergency room and inpatient services for children, will be connected to the existing Specialty and Urgent Care Center.
The campus is the size of four city blocks, according to hospital officials.
The site includes:
- 52 private inpatient rooms, consisting of a 36-bed medical surgical unit and a 16-bed pediatric intensive care unit (PICU)
- Care for a number of pediatric specialties, including orthopedics, plastic surgery and ear, nose and throat (ENT)
- An operating room suite consisting of up to four operating rooms, specializing in elective services requiring overnight stays
- Comprehensive radiology services
Planning for the new hospital started in 2017 and construction began right before the pandemic hit in 2020.
Hospital officials are expecting this to make a powerful impact on the community, the economy and also create jobs.
Many doctors and nurses will split their time between the Philadelphia campus and this new one.
CHOP was founded more than 165 years ago as the nation's first pediatric hospital. The King of Prussia location is the first time they've built a new hospital.
Together, donors have contributed $65 million toward CHOP's $75 million fundraising goal for the Middleman Pavilion, according to hospital officials.