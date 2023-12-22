The National Retail Federation expects 142 million Americans to shop on Saturday, calling it "Super Saturday."

The rush is for last-minute holiday shoppers across Philadelphia region

The rush is for last-minute holiday shoppers across Philadelphia region

The rush is for last-minute holiday shoppers across Philadelphia region

The rush is for last-minute holiday shoppers across Philadelphia region

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Last-minute holiday shoppers were out in full force across the Philadelphia area from Center City to King of Prussia Mall on Friday.

Lance Thomas was on the hunt for gifts for his grandchildren.

SEE ALSO: Top 6: Last minute shopping in Center City Philadelphia

6abc's Jessica Boyington took a walk through Center City for some last minute holiday shopping.

"They want some Barbie stuff, so that's what we're on ... we're looking for some Barbie stuff," Thomas said.

People we talked to said it was busy out but not too bad. Maria Jimenez, who's visiting Philadelphia from Mexico, expects things to get much busier over the weekend.

"That's when everyone's going to go nuts," Jimenez said.

The National Retail Federation expects 142 million Americans to shop on Saturday, calling it "Super Saturday." At King of Prussia Mall, Marketing Director Todd Putt said crowds reflect that enthusiasm.

"No specific numbers but we're seeing great crowds and big lines. A lot of people have been coming out all week. There's an excitement to the last-minute shopping. Some people get a real rush out of it and sometimes it takes a while to figure out what you want to buy someone," Putt said.

After the gifts, there's the food to consider as many plan dinner or a lunchtime get-together with friends and family. Sandy Johnson spoke to Action News while unloading her groceries in the Acme parking lot in Bala Cynwyd. Johnson said she spent nearly $300.

King of Prussia Mall is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Christmas Eve.