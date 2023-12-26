Organization hosts Christmas giveaway to provide meals, gifts for those in need in Philadelphia

It was all a part of the Chosen 300 Ministries Christmas meals and gift giveaway on Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Christmas Day is about family, faith, and possibly most importantly, giving back to those in need.

At just 13 years old, Reece Mathisen understands the power of helping others.

"We do this every year, me and my family give back," said Mathisen. "Whatever you have, there's something you can give. So give back what you can."

Mathisen is one of dozens of volunteers who took part in an operation to wrap gifts for other Philadelphia families on Christmas Day.

It was all a part of the Chosen 300 Ministries Christmas meals and gift giveaway on Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Volunteers brought the holiday joy with them while they prepared food for a free brunch.

"It's one organization, Chosen 300 Ministries, but we operate all around the world," said Brian Jenkins, the executive director of Chosen 300 Ministries.

Jenkins has been helping others for 27 years and understands what it means to be on the receiving end of people's kindness.

"I actually was a foster child. I was a product of the Department of Human Services, was in an orphanage in Philadelphia, and was taken to a wonderful foster home and given a second chance, given hope," he said.

Jenkins believes hope and support can make a major difference for those who need it most.

"People are struggling tremendously, so if we can give them a little hope for their journey and let them know that someone loves them and someone cares, that's the most important work we do," he added.

Jenkins told Action News that all of the gifts, clothes, and community services provided are made possible through donations.

But he says Chosen 300 Ministries is about $10,000 shy of their monetary goal around the world.

"This organization started with 40 cents back in 1996, helping one homeless person, started passing some bag lunches, and never stopped. And this is where we are today," said Jenkins.

It's a daily mission of relying on faith to pave the way while on their journey of helping others.