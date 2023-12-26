People across Philadelphia celebrate Christmas Day with heartfelt traditions

For many, it's a tradition to exercise their spirituality on Christmas, for others it's an exercise in physical activity.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Christmas and other holiday traditions vary for many people, but a common theme tends to be spending time with loved ones.

Whether that be biological family members, friends, or members of a church, many spent Christmas with those closest to them.

Tom Rowland, from London, was excited Monday to attend Catholic Mass for the first time in America on Christmas Day.

He joined dozens of others at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City, Philadelphia.

"Christmas Day sermon is the best. They're always the best, the best stories. I think it is important to remember these things, the teachings of the Bible. We should remember every day, but especially today. It's a good time to remind yourselves of it," Rowland said.

Another worshipper, Anthony Scioscia, said he comes to Christmas Mass hoping to find inner peace.

"I'm 65 years old, been through some things in my life, so I'm so grateful to be alive today and that's God's doing," Scioscia said.

For many, it's a tradition to exercise their spirituality on Christmas, for others it's an exercise in physical activity.

Numerous people were out along Kelly Drive on Christmas Day jogging or riding a bike. Asha Houston and her father go there yearly on Christmas Day.

"We do this on holidays just to like get moving and do something together," Houston said.

Houston, an NYU graduate student, says she remembers when gifts were the most important part of the holiday. But the meaning of Christmas has changed for her over the years.

"I think people just want a day to not think about work and responsibilities and just spend time with people and I think gifts and food play into that but I think at the core of it, it's about joy and warmth and love," Houston said.