Food & Drink

Traditional Christmas Eve food rounds continue in Philadelphia despite pandemic

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite the pandemic, many people said they were still making their traditional Christmas Eve food rounds.

Warren Messner was first in line at Termini Bros Thursday morning before the bakery even opened to get some delicious eats.

"Cannolis, Italian cream cake," said Messner.

Despite the pandemic, people have made it a point to keep their holiday traditions alive.

"People, generations of them, lining up here early, early in the early hours of Christmas Eve, for many many years. This year is no different," said Vincent Termini Jr, co-owner.

"I wanted to make it a point to still make it out, you can see everyone is practicing social distancing," said Angela Hummel of East Falls.

Over at Denise's Delicacies, people lined up to still get their desserts, and at Stocks Bakery, there was a line out the door.

There was also a line wrapped around the corner outside Marchianos in Manayunk.

At Anastasi Seafood in South Philadelphia, the line seemed to never end.

The owner said she's had more orders but for smaller parties. The mood has been festive as families have been making their yearly traditions in their masks.

"We got some shrimp, our favorite, you know with cocktail sauce, every single year we got shrimp and cocktail sauce for Christmas Eve. It's our favorite thing every year," said Nicolette Raylo, Oaklyn, New Jersey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiabusinessfoodsocietychristmas eve
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, high winds for Christmas Eve night
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
SEPTA bus driver nearly hit by stray bullet
Jaworski: Expect Wentz, Hurts with Eagles in 2021
Last-minute shopping underway this Christmas Eve
3 kittens in backpack rescued from recycling plant's conveyor belt
Chesco family brings the 80s to life for Christmas
Show More
Can Hurts be franchise QB? Jaws' Cowboys-Eagles prediction
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Community outraged after mural of beloved LGBTQ activist painted over
Christmas Eve homicide: 20-year-old man shot and killed in Overbrook
'Mom's worth it': US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
More TOP STORIES News