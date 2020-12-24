Traditional Christmas Eve food rounds continue in Philadelphia despite pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite the pandemic, many people said they were still making their traditional Christmas Eve food rounds.Warren Messner was first in line at Termini Bros Thursday morning before the bakery even opened to get some delicious eats."Cannolis, Italian cream cake," said Messner.Despite the pandemic, people have made it a point to keep their holiday traditions alive."People, generations of them, lining up here early, early in the early hours of Christmas Eve, for many many years. This year is no different," said Vincent Termini Jr, co-owner."I wanted to make it a point to still make it out, you can see everyone is practicing social distancing," said Angela Hummel of East Falls.Over at Denise's Delicacies, people lined up to still get their desserts, and at Stocks Bakery, there was a line out the door.There was also a line wrapped around the corner outside Marchianos in Manayunk.At Anastasi Seafood in South Philadelphia, the line seemed to never end.The owner said she's had more orders but for smaller parties. The mood has been festive as families have been making their yearly traditions in their masks."We got some shrimp, our favorite, you know with cocktail sauce, every single year we got shrimp and cocktail sauce for Christmas Eve. It's our favorite thing every year," said Nicolette Raylo, Oaklyn, New Jersey.