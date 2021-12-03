community journalist

Nativities of the world commemorate Christmas at Glencairn Museum

By
BRYN ATHYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I grew up in a home where a Nativity scene was a big part of Christmas for us," said Leah Smith. "We only had one scene in our home. And then we're coming into an environment where there's so many different nativities from around the world all expressing, in beautiful art, the birth of Jesus."

Leah Smith has been an avid Christmas lover since she was a little girl. Now, as the Visitor Experience Manager at Glencairn Museum, she helps preserve the World Nativities Exhibition that showcases how the holiday is expressed across the world and reflects the diversity of our own region.

"Our goal is to show how all these different scenes reflect the cultural and regional environments in which they were created," she said.

Nativities from Italy, South Africa, Japan, and more can be discovered at the exhibit, which is open from 12:00pm to 4:30pm until January 30, 2022.

"I've learned that a lot of different cultures can do the same thing with one idea and spin it many different ways," said Robert Asplundh from Bryn Athyn. "And different ideas on the way people can interact and live in a better way."

Many guests were surprised to learn how many different cultures celebrate the Christmas holiday.

"They're all so different," said Barbara Lawson from Horsham, Pennsylvania. "It's very interesting that it binds us all together, that we all, a lot of us believe the same thing."

While many are enthusiastic about this year's holiday, the tradition was nearly snuffed out last year. Glencairn's famous "Christmas in the Castle" tours were not offered in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, guests can look forward to coming back and exploring the stunningly decorated house this season.

To learn more, visit their website.

