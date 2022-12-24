Christmas Eve shoppers hit local stores, malls to grab last-minute gifts

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Despite the brutal cold temperatures on Saturday, a lot of people were out shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts.

For some, this is a yearly tradition.

"Our annual Christmas shopping. We do this every year, every Christmas Eve," said best friends Amanda Jones and Corrine Minor.

Mall parking lots were packed. Carts were full of shopping bags.

"Aisles are not crowded. The only bad part is it's cold out," said Cheryl Rutherford.

People were checking their lists not once, but twice.

"We went to the King Of Prussia Mall, picked something up for my mom, Target, got kids off the list. We're pretty much done," said Jones and Minor.

To make sure all presents were bought on this cold Christmas Eve night. What would Christmas Eve night be without the Philadelphia Eagles taking flight?

"We bleed green in my house, hands down, and we got the stash," cheered Jones and Minor.