Weather doesn't deter last-minute Christmas shopping

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The countdown is on. With Christmas just around the corner, many are in that frantic rush to cross items off their list.

"It's a little stressful, especially being a college student because I didn't really shop during finals because I was studying," said Maggie Kim of Bryn Mawr. "So now it's trying to get everything together."

There's just one hiccup: rain and lots of it.

"It's disgusting, it's like rainy and gross and tomorrow it's going to be like 17 is the high, so we need to get the last few bags of stuff today because tomorrow is going to be even worse," said Duncan Busser of Wynnewood.

"We only have a couple of days left and have to get your Christmas gifts," said Tiffany Denson of Springfield.

A storm is currently over our area, leaving shoppers to battle lots of rain, high winds and soon-to-be extreme cold over the next 24 hours. But that looming Christmas deadline is forcing them to brave the elements.

"It's a little stressful," said Leigh Mahoney of West Chester. "Driving here was kind of stressful because we came from 30 minutes away, so yeah. Not ideal weather conditions for driving."

"It's very hectic, the parking lot is pretty crowded and people are driving a little crazy I think," said Jake Malarkey of Wallingford.

And come Saturday, some hope the impatience and stress levels will return to normal.

"In the parking lot, some lady was yelling at me to reverse but there was a car behind me so I couldn't," said Kim. "So yeah, I think people are definitely really stressed out."

This massive storm might also delay those Christmas presents already en route to their destinations. On Thursday, FedEx and UPS announced possible delivery delays due to extreme weather across the country.