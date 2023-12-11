Every year around this time, shoppers descend upon Love Park and Dilworth Park to peruse gift ideas from more than 100 vendors surrounding City Hall.

Christmas Village and Made In Philly Market set the scene for holiday shopping

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every year around this time, shoppers descend upon Love Park and Dilworth Park to peruse gift ideas from more than 100 vendors at the markets surrounding City Hall.

Christmas Village is an authentic German open-air market with a European flair.

The Made In Philadelphia Market features local makers from the tri-state area.

Both markets feature unique items for purchase, food and drink options, and amusements.

Christmas Village runs through Dec. 24, and the Made In Philadelphia Market is open through Jan. 1.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

Love Park

1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

open daily 12-8 p.m., weekends until 9 p.m.

Made In Philadelphia Market | Facebook | Instagram

Dilworth Park

1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

open daily 12-8 p.m., weekends until 9 p.m.

closing early 5:00pm December 24th, closed December 25th