Philly to ask Art Commission for removal of Christopher Columbus statue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia leaders will present a case Wednesday for the removal of the controversial statue of Christopher Columbus at Marconi Plaza.Prior to making its presentation to the Commission, the city will allow for public input through written submissions, which had to be sent in by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.The community will also have the opportunity to testify at the Art Commission meeting.Some residents claim the statue is an important part of Italian-American heritage and should be left alone. Others denounce Columbus, calling him a symbol of hate and oppression."Philadelphia's public art should reflect the people and spirit of our city without dividing us as a community," Public Art Director Margot Berg said in a statement. "As we've seen demonstrated here and across the country, many of the individuals that are celebrated in bronze and stone are a point of pride to some, while causing great pain for others whose ancestors were impacted by their actions and whose communities still suffer under systems of oppression. While it may seem counterintuitive, the reality is that one aspect of managing a public art collection is the occasional removal of works from public view."On June 15, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the start of the process, in light of confrontations over the statue at Marconi Plaza.The statue has been boarded up ever since.Last month, the city released the following statement: