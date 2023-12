Chester church fire causes partial roof collapse in Delaware County

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An abandoned church in Chester, Delaware County caught fire Tuesday morning, causing part of its roof to collapse.

The fire was at the old St. Mary Church in the 600 block of West 3rd Street.

Crews arrived to heavy flames shooting through the roof.

The fire was placed under control as of 6 a.m. and no injuries have been reported.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.