Fire erupts in New Castle County church after Sunday services

MINQUADALE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A New Castle County, Delaware church is cleaning up after a fire burned through the building after Sunday services.

Firefighters were called to Coleman United Methodist Church on the 400 block of Anderson Drive in Minquadale around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the fire damaged the back of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the building.

It's not clear what sparked the fire. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call (302) 323-5375.
