Fire at a Bear, Delaware church is under investigation

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A fire at a Delaware church is under investigation Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday at the Reach Church on the 2800 block of Summit Bridge in Bear.

When fire crews responded to the alarm firefighters said they saw heavy smoke shooting from the church.

It took about an hour to bring the fire under control.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Church officials said they had plans to reopen the sanctuary for worship in just a few weeks before the fire struck.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.
