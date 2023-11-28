Video released by Philadelphia police show an SUV being sought for a hit-and-run near a church in the Torresdale section.

Video released of vehicle being sought for hit-and-run near Philadelphia church

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released video of an SUV being sought for a hit-and-run near a church in the Torresdale section of the city.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 8:05 p.m. in the 11000 block of Knights Road.

The video released Tuesday shows the dark-colored SUV pulling out of the parking lot at Our Lady of Calvary Church.

Pictured: An SUV being sought for a hit-and-run near a church in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia.

A person can be seen standing in the path of the car just before the clip ends.

The person driving failed to stop and hit the female pedestrian.

It was dark and rainy when the woman was hit. It's unclear if the driver saw the woman.

According to a statement from Kenneth Gavin, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the woman was a longtime parishioner of the church and was waiting for a ride home from Mass.

Woman hit by vehicle pulling out of church parking lot in Torresdale section of Philadelphia

The woman was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

Anyone who has any information about the driver or the crash is asked to contact police by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).

