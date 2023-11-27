Woman hit by vehicle pulling out of church parking lot in Torresdale section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was critically injured when she was hit by a vehicle that was pulling out of a church parking lot, according to Philadelphia police.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 8:05 p.m. in the 11000 block of Knights Road in Philadelphia's Torresdale section.

According to police, an unknown vehicle was pulling out of the parking lot at Our Lady of Calvary church when the person driving failed to stop and hit the female pedestrian.

The driver then left the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

Anyone who has any information about the driver or the crash is asked to call police.

