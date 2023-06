Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found injured on the steps of a church in Camden County on Saturday.

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found injured on the steps of a church in Camden County on Saturday.

Officers were called to the First Baptist Church on New Brooklyn Road in Winslow Township but before 3:30 p.m.

A man was found on the front steps of the church, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police did not release the man's identity.