Two-story domino run kicks off Catholic Schools Week in NJ

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It took Aubri Milano-Hilsee and the staff at St. Charles Borromeo Parish School in Cinnaminson, New Jersey more than two hours to set up the dominos. And it took only minutes to make them all fall down.

More than 1,800 donated cereal boxes were set up as part of a two-story domino challenge inspired by viral videos on the internet. The boxes started on the second floor and ended inside the church.

The lesson: teaching the school children at St. Charles the value of donating and serving the community they live in. It kicks off Catholic Schools Week at the parish with today's theme being "community."

"My children will tell you empty bellies can't learn," says Milano-Hilsee, a mother of three students at the school. "I feel you certainly need something in their bellies to learn, to have a productive day. And this is a way to help those in need get a balanced breakfast each morning."

The boxes are being donated to area food banks: Bread of Life, Oaks Integrated Care, and the South Jersey Food Pantry. They will go a long way to helping kids get access to breakfast each morning.

Reverend Daniel Kirk, the pastor at St. Charles Borromeo says, "It's a great feeling of accomplishment. To say, yes, we did something good and that we can help feed those in need. It's something that will hopefully stay with the children."

