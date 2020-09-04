Community & Events

DJ Jazzy Jeff will wrap up Live-in Drive-in series with special guest

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Labor Day, Citizens Bank Park will wrap up its Live-in Drive-in series with a big comedy bash.

The ballpark has hosted a variety of socially distanced events for a few weeks now and this weekend's lineup features two special guests.

DJ Jazzy Jeff has officially changed course. He knows parents do, in fact, understand... and maybe even know better!

The Philly native and his son Cory Townes will be performing for the first time together for the Labor Day Comedy Jam on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

It has been more than six months since either of them have performed in front of a live audience.

During that time, they have been holding virtual concerts on social media and a platform called Twitch.

They told Action News they really missed the rush of performing in front of a live audience, but still found a way to connect with their fans.

"The one thing I will say about the past few months, you're streaming, you're actually reaching more people than you've ever reached in your life, you just can't see them," said DJ Jazzy Jeff.

And on performing together for the first time, Cory Townes had this to say about his dad.

"It's definitely a full circle for me," said Townes. "My father has been my hero both in what he has done in his career, and also the type of man he is since birth."

Those two will wrap up the 14 show live-in drive-in series that began on August 16.

It's all outside with proper safety precautions put in place, and tickets are still available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaeventscommunitycitizens bank park
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Low humidity, Sunshine for Labor Day weekend
COVID-19 outbreak hits high school cheerleading squad
4 Philadelphia-area Catholic schools move ahead with fall sports
Indoor dining resumes, movie theaters open in New Jersey
Greater Philadelphia Film Office struggling as pandemic halts movie productions
Travelers head out for Labor Day weekend amid COVID-19
Dirty Dancing Meets West Philadelphia in viral video
Show More
Montgomery County man loses $40,000 in timeshare scam
Trenton's top cop responds to bodycam video showing arrest of man who later died
SF salon owner denies she 'set up' Pelosi, demands apology
DC Police release body camera footage from fatal shooting
Innocent bystander, 5 others injured during shootout in East Germantown
More TOP STORIES News