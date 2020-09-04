DJ Jazzy Jeff will wrap up Live-in Drive-in series with special guest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Labor Day, Citizens Bank Park will wrap up its Live-in Drive-in series with a big comedy bash.The ballpark has hosted a variety of socially distanced events for a few weeks now and this weekend's lineup features two special guests.DJ Jazzy Jeff has officially changed course. He knows parents do, in fact, understand... and maybe even know better!The Philly native and his son Cory Townes will be performing for the first time together for the Labor Day Comedy Jam on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.It has been more than six months since either of them have performed in front of a live audience.During that time, they have been holding virtual concerts on social media and a platform called Twitch.They told Action News they really missed the rush of performing in front of a live audience, but still found a way to connect with their fans."The one thing I will say about the past few months, you're streaming, you're actually reaching more people than you've ever reached in your life, you just can't see them," said DJ Jazzy Jeff.And on performing together for the first time, Cory Townes had this to say about his dad."It's definitely a full circle for me," said Townes. "My father has been my hero both in what he has done in his career, and also the type of man he is since birth."Those two will wrap up the 14 show live-in drive-in series that began on August 16.It's all outside with proper safety precautions put in place, and tickets are still available.