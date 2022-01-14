All City of Philadelphia employees, contractors must now be vaccinated against COVID-19

The mandate, which was announced in November, applies to all union-represented city employees, regardless of location of work, and seasonal city employees.
ICYMI, by January 14, 2022, all City of Philadelphia employees and contractors must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. https://t.co/Tj7BJHG9Qr pic.twitter.com/AGBZ94h62K— Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) November 22, 2021
City leaders say those who fail to comply will be considered unable to fulfill their duties and will be placed on unpaid leave for no longer than 15 days.
Continued refusal to be vaccinated could result in a person being fired.
"Philadelphia has worked hard to turn back COVID-19, and we have had success in doing so through our shared commitment to safety protocols, including vaccinations. However, that fight is not over, and the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines remain our best weapon in this ongoing struggle," the city said in its November announcement.
The city said it was going through arbitration with the Fraternal Order of Police and the Firefighters Union Local 22.
The FOP requested and received a suspension of the mandate for its members until further direction from an arbitration panel.
The FOP was able to have the Contract Arbitration Panel order today’s Vaccine Mandate Memorandum SUSPENDED pending further action by the panel. @john_mcnesby pic.twitter.com/WF7mBjQjV7— FOPLodge5 (@FOPLodge5) November 19, 2021
In a statement, a city spokesperson said, "This is the expected next step in implementing a vaccine mandate for members of the FOP. We look forward to presenting our case to the Arbitration panel and hope the FOP will join us in advocating for all their members to get vaccinated."
Firefighter Union Local 22 issued this statement after the city's announcement last fall: "Recently, Local 22 successfully fought the City Administration's attempt to dictate the mandate by qualifying our members as 'healthcare workers'. We will use every resource to continue advocate for the interests of our membership. The 2021-2024 tentative contract includes a provision that requires a neutral arbitrator to hear disputes over Covid 19 vaccine mandates."
City workers were able to apply for an exemption before December 20. Those who were granted exemptions must wear two masks or an N95 and submit to regular testing.
As an incentive, employees who showed proof of being fully vaccinated by December 24 received up to a $300 bonus.
The city had already required COVID-19 vaccination for new employees, institutes of higher education and healthcare workers, and exempt and non-represented civil service employees.
This mandate impacts about 27,000 employees represented by a union.
The city reports 78.3 percent of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated.