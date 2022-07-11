ABC Primetime

Jonas brothers Kevin and Frankie host ABC's 'Claim to Fame'

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

Jonas brothers Kevin and Frankie host ABC's 'Claim to Fame'

NEW YORK -- "Claim to Fame" premieres right after tonight's big "Bachelorette" premiere on ABC.

The show is hosted by two Jonas brothers, Kevin and Frankie, who know quite a bit about fame.

The new series features a dozen relatives of famous people.

They're brought together in a house and their identities are hidden, concealed so a game can be played with each contestant trying to guess the celebrity connection of their fellow housemates.

There are games to aid that process, but also elimination challenges.

"It's all about just having fun. I think seeing these contestants who are all similar by way of being related to someone who's in the public eye, they feel a special bond really quickly, but how long that bond lasts without being thrown under the bus is the fun part of this game," Kevin Jonas said.

Don't miss "Claim to Fame" tonight at 10 p.m. right after the two-hour "The Bachelorette" premiere at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabcabc premieresreality television
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Co-Bachelorettes Rachel and Gabby begin their quests for love
Former NFL greats head back to primetime on ABC with game shows
Kelly Ripa tackles 'Generation Gap' in new ABC primetime game show
Stars turn out for Disney's Upfront Presentation of fall season
TOP STORIES
Brothers wanted in deadly attack on 73-year-old surrender to police
Doctors must offer abortion if mom's life at risk, Biden admin says
COVID cases rise as scientists identify new subvariant
Man dies after being shot 13 times in North Philly
Texas mom argues unborn baby should count as passenger in HOV lane
COVID cases undercount leave US with blind spot amid BA.5 spread
Police: Fender bender leads to shooting, fiery crash in Philly
Show More
Student Loan Changes: From debt forgiveness to repayments resuming
Biden to reveal first image from NASA's new space telescope
2 separate shootings leave 1 dead, 2 others injured in Hunting Park
AccuWeather: Turning Humid Overnight
8-year-old paralyzed after being shot in Highland Park parade attack
More TOP STORIES News