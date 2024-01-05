Some customers could get up to $100 as part of proposed Verizon class action lawsuit settlement

The lawsuit alleges that Verizon customers were hit with an administrative fee that was part of a 'deceptive scheme'

Verizon customers could soon be eligible for part of a proposed $100 million class action settlement.

The proposal calls for the company to pay $100 million in total to settle a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Verizon customers were hit with an administrative fee that was part of a "deceptive scheme."

To be eligible, you must have been a Verizon customer with wireless or data services with a post-paid plan between January 1, 2016, and November 8, 2023.

The final amount you would receive depends on how long you were a customer.