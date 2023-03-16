25,000 feet of Verizon wire stolen from New Castle Co. utility poles in recent months

Delaware state police are trying to figure out who is responsible for the theft of nearly 25,000 feet worth of wire in New Castle County.

"This is a dangerous and illegal practice that potentially could impact lives," a Verizon spokesperson said.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police are trying to figure out who is responsible for the theft of nearly 25,000 feet worth of wire in New Castle County.

Police say the wire was stolen from utility poles over the last two and half months.

The wires belong to Verizon, and investigators say some customers have been affected by the thefts.

Police say the copper in the wire is often targeted by thieves to sell.

"This is a dangerous and illegal practice that potentially could impact lives. Copper and fiber cables provide connectivity for millions of Americans, who depend on communications each and every day. For instance, if someone were to call 911 in a life-threatening emergency, and they were unable to do so, that could have dangerous consequences," Verizon spokesperson Rich Young said.

Young said the company works with law enforcement whenever possible to "ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and charged."