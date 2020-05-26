New Jersey to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6; pro sports can return

Murphy announced the latest relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in a tweet before his regular news conference on the outbreak.
"TO THE CLASS OF 2020: Beginning July 6, schools will have the opportunity to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing, ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance," Murphy said.
"Certainly, these will be graduations unlike any others," Murphy said Tuesday during his daily press briefing. "No one will ever forget the way we celebrated the class of 2020."
Schools are closed through June because of the outbreak, but this is the latest easing of restrictions, which have included opening parks and golf courses along with the state's beaches.
In addition, Murphy said professional sports teams in New Jersey may return to training and even competition, if their leagues choose to move in that direction.
"We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel," Murphy said.
Both the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers train in New Jersey. The 76ers hold practices at the 76ers Training Complex in Camden, the Flyers practice at the Skate Zone in Voorhees.
New Jersey has 155,764 positive cases and 11,191 deaths from the virus.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
