Police investigating after 23 cars broken into at several Claymont apartment complexes

Police say 23 cars were broken into in the span of 45 minutes

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) -- New Castle County police are searching for the thieves who are allegedly broke into cars outside apartments in Delaware.

It happened at several complexes in Claymont early Tuesday morning.

Police say 23 cars were broken into in the span of 45 minutes and happened between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. All of those cars were parked outside apartment complexes off of Naamans Road in Claymont, including Darley Green Apartments, Naamans Apartments, Woodacres Apartments and the Edge at Greentree.

People came out Tuesday morning to find their cars had been broken into and some items inside were stolen.

Police say the complexes are located close to I-95 and the state line, giving the thieves quick access to the highway.

Right now, police say they are looking for multiple suspects and are looking through surveillance video that captures the crime.

"A quick action," described Sgt. Michael McNasby, with New Castle County Police Department. "Basically, a car converges on the area, multiple suspects exit and then they wallpaper an entire community. They are going door to door, trying multiple doors. Usually, if we see that cars are secured and locked, they keep moving. With this group, they were smashing out people's windows."

Police say these break-ins remain under investigation and are asking people in Claymont to check their surveillance video. If you have any information, you are asked to call the New Castle Police Department.